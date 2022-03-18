Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 8.9% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $160.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

