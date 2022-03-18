Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.8% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $159.49 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

