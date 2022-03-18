Apexium Financial LP Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Apexium Financial LP trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XRLV opened at $49.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $42.71 and a 52-week high of $52.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.