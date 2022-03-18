Apexium Financial LP Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Apexium Financial LP reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after buying an additional 886,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,147,000 after purchasing an additional 652,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,824,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,600,000 after purchasing an additional 401,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $46.95 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13.

