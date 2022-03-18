Apexium Financial LP Buys New Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

