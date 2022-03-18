Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $206.05

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 206.05 ($2.68) and traded as low as GBX 205.19 ($2.67). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 207.50 ($2.70), with a volume of 958,986 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 206.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 215.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53.

Get Apax Global Alpha alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 6.36 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Apax Global Alpha’s previous dividend of $5.97. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. Apax Global Alpha’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apax Global Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apax Global Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.