Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $484.30.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem stock traded up $7.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $478.13. 1,241,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,361. The company’s 50-day moving average is $451.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Anthem has a 52-week low of $340.86 and a 52-week high of $478.47. The firm has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.