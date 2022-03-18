ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,990 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth $138,461,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,533,948,000 after buying an additional 126,443 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,747,000 after buying an additional 118,676 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,847,000 after buying an additional 73,051 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.09.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $309.63 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.