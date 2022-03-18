ANON Trading 39.8% Lower This Week (ANON)

ANON (ANON) traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $88,671.35 and approximately $4.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001899 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

