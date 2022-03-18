Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

