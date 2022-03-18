Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE AOMR opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Angel Oak Mortgage has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AOMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

