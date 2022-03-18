Analyzing TuSimple (TSP) and The Competition

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) is one of 77 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare TuSimple to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TuSimple and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $6.26 million -$732.67 million -1.55 TuSimple Competitors $1.82 billion -$51.69 million 56.69

TuSimple’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. TuSimple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TuSimple and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 2 12 0 2.86 TuSimple Competitors 384 1997 2964 58 2.50

TuSimple currently has a consensus price target of $48.91, indicating a potential upside of 286.67%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 31.74%. Given TuSimple’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.5% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -11,702.17% -85.13% -59.23% TuSimple Competitors -361.68% -41.97% -6.48%

Summary

TuSimple rivals beat TuSimple on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About TuSimple (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

