Analyzing Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) & Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon N/A N/A N/A Honest -13.39% N/A -16.49%

20.3% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ozon and Honest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 1 3 0 2.75 Honest 0 2 7 0 2.78

Ozon presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 348.28%. Honest has a consensus price target of $14.06, suggesting a potential upside of 148.89%. Given Ozon’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ozon is more favorable than Honest.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ozon and Honest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $1.44 billion 1.74 -$307.24 million N/A N/A Honest $300.52 million 1.71 -$14.47 million N/A N/A

Honest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ozon.

Summary

Ozon beats Honest on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ozon (Get Rating)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

