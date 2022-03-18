Analyzing NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

NETSTREIT has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NETSTREIT and City Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETSTREIT 0 0 5 0 3.00 City Office REIT 0 3 2 0 2.40

NETSTREIT currently has a consensus target price of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 29.41%. City Office REIT has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.51%. Given NETSTREIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NETSTREIT is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of NETSTREIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of City Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NETSTREIT and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETSTREIT 5.15% 0.45% 0.33% City Office REIT 295.29% 108.72% 38.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NETSTREIT and City Office REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETSTREIT $59.14 million 16.33 $3.05 million $0.07 311.86 City Office REIT $164.04 million 4.64 $484.39 million $10.81 1.62

City Office REIT has higher revenue and earnings than NETSTREIT. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. NETSTREIT pays out 1,142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. City Office REIT pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NETSTREIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and City Office REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. City Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

City Office REIT beats NETSTREIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NETSTREIT (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

About City Office REIT (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

