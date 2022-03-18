Analyzing Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS) and Its Rivals

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Artemis Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Artemis Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 92 377 334 9 2.32

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 31.15%. Given Artemis Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Artemis Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,237.04% Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 33.45% 11.14% 1.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artemis Therapeutics N/A -$170,000.00 -20.00 Artemis Therapeutics Competitors $1.11 billion $14.76 million 8.75

Artemis Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Artemis Therapeutics. Artemis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of -1.05, indicating that its stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artemis Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 3.23, indicating that their average stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Artemis Therapeutics rivals beat Artemis Therapeutics on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a shell company, which does not have any business operations. The company was founded by Nathalie Babazadeh and Kacey Mor-Vu on April 22, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

