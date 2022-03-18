Analysts Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Target Price at $4,550.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,550.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($61.77) to GBX 4,550 ($59.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

