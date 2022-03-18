Analysts Set SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) PT at $39.40

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

SPNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 16.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 74,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the third quarter worth $71,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 2.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 719,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the third quarter worth $4,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,841. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $420.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About SeaSpine (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.