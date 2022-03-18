Analysts Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Price Target at C$145.38

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$145.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PBH shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Premium Brands stock traded up C$1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$105.31. The stock had a trading volume of 86,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.09. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$100.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$117.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 34.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.55%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

