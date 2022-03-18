Analysts Set Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT at $63.71

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

MC stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.51. 513,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,744. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $37,391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,772,000 after acquiring an additional 441,909 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after acquiring an additional 378,075 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after acquiring an additional 304,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,554,000 after acquiring an additional 230,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

