Analysts Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) PT at $49.00

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE:FBK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 151,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,048. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.04. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.41 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 80,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

