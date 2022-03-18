Analysts Set Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target at C$15.84

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.84.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

CHP.UN opened at C$15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.78. The company has a market cap of C$5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 227.00. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$13.14 and a 12 month high of C$15.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

