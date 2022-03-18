Analysts Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target at $75.62

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Asana alerts:

NYSE:ASAN traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.02. 6,179,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,184,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,263,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.85 per share, with a total value of $38,425,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,750,000 shares of company stock worth $409,775,000 and sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 5.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Asana by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.