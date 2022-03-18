Analysts Offer Predictions for Lantern Pharma Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Lantern Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Lantern Pharma from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Lantern Pharma stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.57. Lantern Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Lantern Pharma by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 167,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lantern Pharma by 282.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,870 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

