Analysts Issue Forecasts for Core Scientific Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of CORZ opened at 8.61 on Friday. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of 5.82 and a 1-year high of 14.98.

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

