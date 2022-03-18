Analysts Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Announce $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.56. KB Home posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Shares of KBH opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

