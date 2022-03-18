Analysts Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Announce $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.56. KB Home posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Shares of KBH opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.