Analysts Expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 million. Curis posted sales of $2.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year sales of $10.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 million to $10.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.86 million, with estimates ranging from $10.69 million to $11.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Curis by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Curis by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Curis in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Curis by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Curis by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRIS opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $258.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.93. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

