Analysts Expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $914.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) to post sales of $914.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $892.60 million to $936.00 million. Colliers International Group reported sales of $774.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full year sales of $4.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIGI traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $131.30. 74,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,575. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.69. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $98.23 and a 1-year high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

