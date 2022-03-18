Analysts Expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($1.06). Coherus BioSciences posted earnings of ($2.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

CHRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,707,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,972 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after buying an additional 729,459 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 700,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 343,312 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,918,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,226,000 after acquiring an additional 329,012 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.05. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

