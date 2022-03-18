Analysts Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. AssetMark Financial posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMK shares. TheStreet lowered AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

In other AssetMark Financial news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $166,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $113,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,864 shares of company stock valued at $371,856 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 65,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,511,000. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

