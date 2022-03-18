Analysts Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

NYSE UDR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.36. 16,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,771. UDR has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 119.73, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. UDR’s payout ratio is 302.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $2,138,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in UDR by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 364,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.