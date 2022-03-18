Analysts Anticipate Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.76 Million

Brokerages predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) will report $160.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.10 million and the lowest is $157.90 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $173.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $683.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.30 million to $688.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $737.75 million, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $745.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $36.95.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,482 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 63,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.