Analysts Anticipate MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGIC Investment.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

MTG opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $16.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGIC Investment (MTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.