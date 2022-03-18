Analysts Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Getty Realty posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. The company had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $28.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 120.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTY. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

