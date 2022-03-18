Analysts Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) will report $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.87 billion and the highest is $3.15 billion. Crown posted sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $12.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

NYSE:CCK traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,436. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. Crown has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.17.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.97%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

