Analysts Anticipate Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $142.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.09 million and the highest is $142.40 million. Civeo posted sales of $125.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year sales of $610.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.10 million to $614.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $614.67 million, with estimates ranging from $597.14 million to $632.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CVEO. StockNews.com raised shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $53,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,971. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 95,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVEO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.96. 33,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76. Civeo has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 3.31.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

