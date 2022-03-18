Amit Agarwal Sells 2,500 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total value of $326,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Friday, February 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $433,100.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $340,475.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $418,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $137.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.39 and its 200 day moving average is $156.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,967.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,155,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,850,000 after buying an additional 1,194,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.