Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Update

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.66. 109,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -733.27%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $263,910,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 575,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 105,091 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 260.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 125,173 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,323,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,610 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

