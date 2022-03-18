Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Gap Down to $26.83

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.83, but opened at $26.12. Americold Realty Trust shares last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 4,792 shares.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period.

About Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

