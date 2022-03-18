American International Group Inc. Sells 733 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Natus Medical worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Natus Medical by 98.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 212,880 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,692,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,968,000 after buying an additional 207,352 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 656,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Natus Medical by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 90,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 61,221 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 2.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,310,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,935,000 after acquiring an additional 61,068 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Natus Medical stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $887.04 million, a P/E ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.15.

Natus Medical ( NASDAQ:NTUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Natus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.