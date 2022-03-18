American International Group Inc. Sells 551 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCSC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ScanSource during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 227.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.33. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $898.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.54.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ScanSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

