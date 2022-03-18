American International Group Inc. Makes New $580,000 Investment in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $3,372,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,727,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $599,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWSC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.20. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PowerSchool Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.