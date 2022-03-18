American International Group Inc. Has $569,000 Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 84,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 21.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 46,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 40.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after buying an additional 274,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 157,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of HFWA opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $57.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.27 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

