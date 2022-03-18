American International Group Inc. Has $559,000 Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of ARR stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $802.61 million, a PE ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 923.15%.

ARR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.