American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 35.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 103,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $32.91.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.21 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

In other news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

