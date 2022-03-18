American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,723 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in American Express by 1,647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in American Express by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,638,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Express by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $6.36 on Thursday, reaching $186.97. 6,369,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,635,188. The stock has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a twelve month low of $135.13 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

