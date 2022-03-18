American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Shares Up 2%

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.73. Approximately 3,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 8,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACVF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Conservative Values ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Conservative Values ETF by 872.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Conservative Values ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in American Conservative Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Conservative Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,000.

