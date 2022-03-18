American Campus Communities Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,971% compared to the typical daily volume of 342 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACC stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.55 and a beta of 1.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 783.37%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

