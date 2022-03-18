American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Short Interest Down 18.0% in February

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 44.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after buying an additional 127,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 45.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.01. 5,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,012. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

