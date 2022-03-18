Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.230-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

AMED stock traded up $8.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.10. The company had a trading volume of 360,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,145. Amedisys has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $292.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.46 and a 200-day moving average of $156.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amedisys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Amedisys by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

