Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 299,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 26,659,980 shares.The stock last traded at $2.76 and had previously closed at $2.77.
ABEV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.
The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
