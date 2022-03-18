Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 299,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 26,659,980 shares.The stock last traded at $2.76 and had previously closed at $2.77.

ABEV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,495,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 48.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,202,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,765,000 after acquiring an additional 855,151 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,412,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,521 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

